Brandon Block has quit Celebrity Big Brother 2017, becoming the second star to leave the house prematurely in two days.

The DJ announced the news to the housemates on Wednesday, with the scenes being aired on Thursday’s episode of the Channel 5 show.

Block said in a statement: “I was incredibly honoured to have the experience it was wonderful, but I wasn’t feeling myself. May the best man or woman win."

“I’ve not been happy for a few days. I love you all. I really mean that,” he told the house.

“I’m just not myself. It’s a great experience but I’m just not feeling [like] me. I don’t want to sit out there all day and just smoke. Crack on everyone, and kick its ass!”

Although it was not shown on screen, Block had previously left the CBB house last Thursday to seek medical attention after he complained of chest pains.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J suffered from a tooth abscess and left the house for treatment. However, he won't now be allowed back into the house and so is now reportedly seeking legal action after claiming he was prevented from returning to the C5 show.

