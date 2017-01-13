Sherlock series 4 may be coming to a dark and thrilling end this weekend but Amanda Abbington's been keeping the mood rather cheerful on Twitter - by lip-synching her way through some cracking Dubsmash videos with her pal Sue Vincent.

The pair first tackled a Dirty Dancing classic.

Jennifer Grey eat your heart out! Next they delivered a delightful doze of Led Zeppelin.

Next came one of our favourites - Blur's Park Life.

Before the duo rounded things out with a bit of Bruno Mars.

Now if that doesn't get you in the mood for a Sherlock party, we don't know what will!