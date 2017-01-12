Accessible links

Woody Harrelson confirmed for Star Wars Han Solo prequel movie

The True Detective actor had previously been rumoured for the as-yet-untitled spin-off film

Woody Harrelson has been confirmed for the new Han Solo prequel movie.

Set to be released next year, the as-yet-untitled movie has already signed up Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Emilia Clarke is also attached to the film alongside Harrelson, yet neither of their characters have yet been confirmed.

Although he was previously rumoured to be attached to the project, the news has now been confirmed by the film's directors. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," they said in a statement. “His ability to find both humour and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong." 

Reports suggest Harrelson will play a mentor figure to the junior Solo, guiding the future hero of the Rebellion in a similar role to his Hunger Games character Haymitch Abernathy. 

Harrelson made his name in Cheers but has recently had starring roles in True Detective and the Hunger Games franchise. 

The Han Solo Star Wars film will be released in May 2018

