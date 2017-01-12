Created by Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of real-life midwife Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife has been part of our Sunday nights since 2012, but after 43 episodes across five series there are still plenty more stories to be told about the nuns of Nonnatus House...

When will series 6 air on TV?

Following the 2016 Christmas special, Call the Midwife will return to BBC1 for a full series of eight hour-long episodes. Series six, episode one will begin on Sunday 22nd January at 8pm on BBC1.

The first episode will see the midwives return to a fractious Nonnatus House following their South African adventure. "In their absence, Sister Ursula has been running a very tight ship and it is quickly announced that she will remain in charge at Nonnatus House, above Sister Julienne," the BBC tease.

Who will be in the cast for series 6?

Returning members include Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Victoria Yeates (Sister Winifred), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Jack Ashton (Tom), Helen George (Trixie), Charlotte Ritchie (Barbara) and Cliff Parisi (Fred).

What, no Miranda Hart as Chummy?

Sadly not. After an announcement that Chummy would be in the Christmas special of Call the Midwife and would return to the show from episode one of series six, Miranda Hart pulled out due to work commitments.

News: it's with a heavy heart that having shared Chummy's return to CTM, I've not been able to birth (pun) the schedule to make it work. xx — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 18, 2016

The BBC later released a statement saying “We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brillianatly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”

Will Call the Midwife series 6 air on TV in America?

It is expected that Call the Midwife will be screened on PBS in America as previous seasons have been. At present no air dates are available but the previous series began in April, three moths after the UK premiere. Further information on PBS and Call the Midwife can be found here.

What is the plot for series 6, do you have any spoilers?

Series six is set in 1962 and the social revolution is well and truly under way in Poplar, just as in the rest of Britain.

"As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, our beloved medics must make choices – and fight battles – of their own. Series six will see them laugh together, cry together, and pull together, supporting each other as never before."

Heidi Thomas, creator, writer and executive producer, says: “My passion for the world and characters of Call the Midwife grows stronger with each passing year. Every season brings new stories, new challenges and new triumphs – yet each one feels like a return to a much-loved home, and series six will be no exception.

"As the team settle back into Poplar after their South African adventure, we‘ll see them grappling with all the contradictions and opportunities of the early Sixties – the beacon of the pill, the shadow of the Kray twins, the lure of independence and the call to duty. And time and time again, in a age of change and danger, we will be reminded of the simple power of love.”

Where is Call the Midwife filmed?

The sixth series was filmed on location at the historic Chatham dockyard, in the streets of London’s East End, and at the Call the Midwife studio base in Chertsey, Surrey.