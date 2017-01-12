Never mind Posh and Becks or Colleen and Wayne, Tina and Bobby – football's first golden couple – are taking the limelight as ITV documents their epic love story in new drama Tina and Bobby.

Michelle Keegan stars as the Essex girl who fell in love with the now legendary England and West Ham footballer, while Grantchester's Lorne MacFadyen steps into Bobby Moore's football boots.

Based on Tina Moore's memoir, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best, the drama will tell the tale of teenage secretary Tina Dean, who married her childhood sweetheart for love, only to be thrust into the limelight when the promising footballer lead England to victory in the 1966 World Cup.

From his battle with illness to the rise and fall of his football career, the drama follows Bobby and Tina through the highs and lows of their extraordinary life together.

When is Tina and Bobby on TV?

Tina and Bobby airs on ITV on Friday 13th January at 9pm