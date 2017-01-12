Sherlock’s mind-bending deductive skills are enough to put the hardiest in Scotland Yard to shame (sorry, Lestrade), but it’s not just his triumphant leaps in logical thinking that are so impressive: it’s how they're filmed.

From unique camera techniques to ingenious set design, viewers’ ventures into Sherlock’s mind palace always make powerful plot revelations a treat for the eye.

And there’s one example in particular that shows just how the Baker Street detective’s thoughts are shown on screen. It lasts just three minutes and 42 seconds, but the scene with Sherlock’s drug-fuelled epiphany about Toby Jones’ Culverton Smith in the last episode is a masterful lesson in mindful TV making.

The video below shows just how different lenses, clever call-backs and a beautifully crafted 10-shot sequence made the compact scene one of Sherlock’s best. So far, anyway.

Sherlock: The Final Problem is on 9pm this Sunday, BBC1