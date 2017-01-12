A friend of mine told me he had spent much of a recent redundancy payment on seeing the world. When I asked whether he’d tried cruising, he crossed his index fingers in front of his face as if the very suggestion were blasphemous.

That sort of prejudice is rapidly disappearing, largely thanks to customer satisfaction. Two-thirds of passengers have cruised at least once before and over half cruise more than once a year. Then there’s been the buzz generated by ever-bigger ships and what they have to offer. Britannia, the largest ship built for P&O Cruises and the largest dedicated to the British market, takes 3,647 passengers. She’s on a par with the American-owned Royal Princess, star of ITV series The Cruise.

Both, though, are dwarfed by Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas: 226,000-tonners, each carrying 5,400 passengers. Size allows for what cruise-line executives call “a more customised experience”: an ever-greater variety of ways of passing time, from ballroom dancing to simulated skydiving. It allows, too, for “freestyle dining” – giving passengers a choice of where, when and with whom they eat.