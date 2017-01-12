The higher up the ship, the bigger the cabin (or “stateroom”). If you don’t want to splash out on a veranda, you might, on a long cruise, be glad at least of a porthole. Think about position: near a lift, you might be disturbed late at night; near the bow on a big ship, you could have a long walk to the restaurants. Most cabins will have an en-suite bathroom, television, telephone, hair-dryer, safe and air conditioning. If there’s no in-room internet access, it will usually be available in cafés or hotspots. Some ships have cabins for wheelchair users (and hoists by the pools).
Bedroom of Ronin Suite, Freedom of the Seas cruise ship, Royal Caribbean International cruise line
WILL YOU BE SEASICK?
You’re unlikely to suffer if you stick to bigger ships with motion stabilisers, but avoid North Atlantic crossings and the Caribbean in hurricane season (mid-August to late September). And whatever scare stories might suggest, noro-virus is a common stomach bug, not a “cruise-ship virus”; health officials are required to track illnesses on ships, so outbreaks are reported more quickly at sea.
