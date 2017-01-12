Ever since Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul began, fans have devoured every callback, easter egg and returning character from the parent series that’s cropped up in the story of Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk) in his younger days.

And now, a new teaser for Saul’s third series suggests that one of Breaking Bad’s greatest villains is making a return – Giancarlo Esposito’s drug lord Gus Fring, last seen being blown up in Breaking Bad’s fourth season but now back advertising his chicken restaurant/meth lab front Los Pollos Hermanos in a fake commercial.

Frankly, this return has been a long time coming – Better Call Saul main character Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) was portrayed as a longtime associate of Fring’s in Breaking Bad, so it makes sense for the prequel to show the genesis of that relationship – but we’re still excited to see another link between the two shows.

Now, it’s SURELY only a matter of time before we get a little cameo from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul…right?

Better Call Saul series three will return on Netflix UK this Spring