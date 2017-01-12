Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen are stepping into the shoes of football’s 60s golden couple Tina and Bobby Moore for a new three-part ITV drama about the highs, lows and eventual demise of the pair's relationship.

Based on Tina Moore's memoir, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best, the drama will tell the tale all the way from their early relationship to Moore's recover from cancer to lead England to victory in the 1966 World Cup.

Meet the cast below...

Michelle Keegan plays Tina Moore

Tina Dean was an ordinary girl from Essex, a typist with a modest upbringing, when she first met Bobby. When she married the footballer and he shot to fame, so did she, forced to find her feet as the first WAG. She also had to share her husband with the world of football, and struggled to find purpose as a suburban housewife.

“Noel Cantwell and Malcolm Allison gatecrashed Tina and Bobby’s honeymoon in Majorca. Football took over. Tina wasn’t just married to Bobby, she was married to the game. One of the footballers wives says to Tina, 'You married a footballer, you might be his wife but the game will always be his mistress', and that’s exactly how it was.” – Michelle Keegan

Where do I recognise Michelle Keegan from?

Keegan is best known for playing Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street between 2008 and 2014. Since then she's established herself in the realms of British drama, appearing in the first series of Ordinary Lies before wowing audiences as Georgie Lane in the most recent series of Our Girl.

Lorne MacFadyen plays Bobby Moore

Bobby met Tina when he was an emerging talent at 17. He was an established footballer by the time he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1965, and it looked like he’d never be able to compete again. But England won the World Cup in July 1966 and Bobby Moore became a national hero for his incredible comeback.

“Viewers will see Bobby as a real family man. They’ll learn how he dealt with the fame and then the deterioration of his career in football. You really see the rise and fall of a sporting icon. It’s a relationship drama at its heart, a love story between two people.” – Lorne MacFadyen

Where do I recognise Lorne MacFadyen from?

MacFadyen is a Scottish actor who has appeared in several series including Grantchester, The Level and Shetland. He was also in Ken Loach’s 2012 film The Angel’s Share.