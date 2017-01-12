Mariella Frostrup and the Reverend Richard Coles have been named as the new presenters of the second series of BBC talent show The Big Painting Challenge.

The duo take over from Richard Bacon and Sherlock star Una Stubbs who fronted the 2015 series in a revamped format.

In the new six-part series, ten amateur artists from a variety of backgrounds undertake an intensive, six-week artistic 'boot camp' in a bid to perfect their skills and be crowned the overall champion.

The new series will also introduce the Atelier system which came to prevalence in the Renaissance era and produced such artistic greats as Leonardo da Vinci.

It sees two mentors - Pascal Anson and Diana Ali - guide contenders through various painting challenges in separate studios.

In each episode the artists are asked to produce a piece of work in a different discipline. The finished products are exhibited and judged by members of the public as well as the judges, Dr. David Dibosa, Daphne Todd OBE and Lachlan Goudie, who make the ultimate decision on which candidate is eliminated.

The new series will air later this year.