Konnie Huq has been voted the nation's favourite Blue Peter presenter in a poll of nearly 7,000 RadioTimes.com readers.

The 41-year-old television presenter, who hosted the show for more than ten years between 1997 and 2008, is also the longest serving female presenter of the BBC children's magazine show – a record previously held by Valerie Singleton.

Huq told RadioTimes.com she was delighted that viewers still had fond memories of her stint on Blue Peter

"I did do ten years on that show, so it's nice to think that people have fond memories hopefully of my time," she said. "What's funny is, because I was on it for so long, is that now I meet people, assume they're my peers and they're like, 'I grew up with you!'"

In her time on the programme Huq became a household name working alongside the likes of Richard Bacon, Matt Baker and Gethin Jones. Among her many memorable moments on the show, Huq became a Bollywood extra in a 2004 Summer Expedition to India and broke a World Record for pinning badges to her co-presenter Andy Akinwolere's shirt (17 in a minute).

"I think I presented probably with 10 different presenters," she said. "It was quite an innings. But it was worth it, I feel like it's all been worthwhile now."

Since leaving Blue Peter Huq has gone on to work on a variety of presenting projects, including fronting ITV's Xtra Factor, and has been involved in several notable writing projects including winning the best Rising Star Screenplay Angel award at the Monaco International Film Festival for her short story Ahmed and Mildred, and co-writing an episode of Black Mirror with her husband Charlie Brooker.

After a social media debate between Blue Peter fans and celebrities unfolded on Twitter, Huq eventually emerged as winner with 30 per cent of the vote, well ahead of her nearest rival, her former co-presenter Richard Bacon, who finished with just under 20 per cent.

Huq admitted that the Twitter support of her husband might have got her over the line, after he encouraged his followers to vote.

The vote's nearly closed but some idiots are getting the answer wrong. The answer is "yes". https://t.co/UEWkGNOGlt — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 10, 2017

"I was unaware of it until the last day," Huq said, "which is where I think I had the late surge. People started @-ing me in and when you have notifications that are coming a lot, you think, what's going on? Something's afoot. And that was how I knew."

In third place behind Huw and Bacon was John Noakes who – along with his trusty dog Shep – presented the show between 1965 and 1978. With over 12 years in the job, he is still the longest ever serving Blue Peter presenter.

"I was considering saying at 5 o'clock, I'm transferring all my votes to John Noakes!" Huq said. "Because it would have been nice. He's the original – the one that you think of, I think – when you hear Blue Peter."

The One Show presenter Matt Baker came fourth in the poll, garnering 6 per cent of the vote for his seven year stint on the show between 1999 and 2006, and the top five was completed by Janet Ellis, mother of popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor and presenter of the show between 1983 and 1987.

The Top 20 Blue Peter Presenters