In terms of modern westerns, even the revisionist kind, any addition to the canon has Unforgiven to beat. Arguably Clint Eastwood’s finest hour, as performer and director, this old-school horse opera won four Oscars in 1993, including best director and best picture. Set in Wyoming and Kansas, where Clint’s retired bandit is raising two kids on a pig farm, it’s an archetypal set-up: the ageing gunslinger straps on his holster one last time for a $1,000 bounty and comes up against an evil sheriff (Gene Hackman) after some scumbags attack a prostitute. There are shoot-outs, ambushes, saloon debates, plus Richard Harris as the self-mythologising English Bob. If all this sends viewers back to classics like Red River, Shane or High Noon, Clint’s work is done.

