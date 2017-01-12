Lachlan White (Thomas Atkinson) has been acquitted of the charge of attempting to murder his grandfather Lawrence, but an unforeseen twist in tonight's Emmerdale double bill saw him return to his cell anyway.

Scenes just broadcast on the ITV soap saw the jury find Lachlan not guilty, only for the judge in the case to point out that the troubled teen had already plead guilty to perverting the course of justice.

A pre-sentence report now has to be prepared prior to sentencing - all of which means that Lachlan has to be remanded in custody. Cue a shocked reaction from mum Chrissie - and an altogether different reaction from the likes of Bernice and Robert...

You can watch the scene where Lachlan discovers his fate below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.