Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon live from New Broadcasting House in London.

Guests tonight are the stars of Pointless and Call the Midwife.

Plus the first person to be born within the NHS and the animatronic animals of Spy in the Wild are also in the studio.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm

Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon

Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley