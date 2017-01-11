JB Gill and his wife Chloe have brought impressive chemistry to Dance Dance Dance, the new entertainment show which sees celebrities pair up with a partner of their choice to perform dances from music videos and movies.

Find out everything you need to know about the ITV series – and get to know this celebrity couple, below:

Who is JB Gill?

JB – that is Jonathan Benjamin – rose to fame as part of boy band JLS, who came second on The X Factor in 2008. Together they went on to global success (with hit singles and two Brit awards), but announced their split in 2013.

The 30-year-old singer's life then took a surprising turn. Having been raised in Antigua and Croydon, he decided to become a farmer in Kent, raising turkeys and pigs and chickens. Last year he told The Telegraph that he loved to get away from the "beeps" and stand in a silent field surrounded by nature. He also filmed CBeebies series Down On The Farm.

Other fun facts: he almost made it as a professional rugby player, and studied theology at King's College, London before dropping out to pursue his music career.

Who is Chloe Gill?

JB began dating backing dancer Chloe Tangney in 2008, and in May 2014 they tied the knot. Chloe gave birth to their son, Ace Jeremiah Gill, in September 2014.

Charting how she got back into shape ahead of Dance Dance Dance, she wrote on her blog: "I’ve been dancing since the age of 3 and secured my first professional dance job at the age of 18. So when J and I were offered the new ITV dance show, Dance Dance Dance, naturally I thought, 'this is going to be amazing!' I had totally forgotten I hadn't danced competitively in 4 years; I 100% had a mummy body and ZERO strength in my core muscles after having given birth to our son by emergency caesarean section."

Can they dance?

Obviously Chloe's previous experience as a backing dancer helps a great deal, although she's still getting back in her groove.

For his part, JB was a decent dancer as part of JLS and also won the Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 alongside Ola Jordan, so he's not exactly a novice.

In week one, the married couple demonstrated their chemistry with a breathtaking performance of Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud, before Chloe wowed with her version of Madonna's Vogue.

Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6:30pm on ITV