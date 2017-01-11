The Worst Witch made Mildred Hubble a firm CITV favourite in the late 1990s, when it aired for a total of 40 episodes over three series between 1998 and 2001.

The show even inspired a spin-off, Weirdsister College, which followed Mildred and Ethel to university.

Now the series is set for a CBBC reboot featuring a whole host of new young witches, but what happened to the original girls?

Georgina Sherrington – Mildred Hubble

The Worst Witch herself, Miss Hubble aka Georgina graduated from Wimbledon High School and went on to study at Princeton University in the USA. She starred in sequel Weirdsister College and even popped up in another spin-off series The New Worst Witch, which saw Mildred's cousin heading to Miss Cackle's Academy.

Sherrington joined Princeton's Shakespeare Company while at university, acting in and directing a number of productions during her time there. She's also starred in several short films and is due to feature in upcoming action/fantasy film Welcome To Purgatory

Emma Brown – Maud Moonshine

Mildred probably wouldn't have survived school without her pal Maud – perhaps that's why Georgina Sherrington was so excited to reunite with her old pal 18 years after the show's debut.

Reunions fun! 18 years later... Xx pic.twitter.com/30bQNfpevC — Georgina Sherrington (@GSherrington) February 17, 2016

Brown didn't stick with acting when her days at Cackle's were over though, so chances are you won't have seen her on screen since.