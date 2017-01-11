Ray J has threatened Celebrity Big Brother with legal action after claiming he was prevented from returning to the house.

The US singer and ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with a tooth abscess so painful that he claims to have “blacked out”.

Speaking to TMZ, he said he'd been suffering from pain for "three and a half days".

"It got to the point where some of the housemates in the house felt I was being ignored. We took petitions to say, 'Hey we're not doing any more tasks until Ray J's tooth gets fixed'.

"I've got a cracked tooth where I need a filling fixed, I've got a gum coming over my other tooth. I'm in a lot of pain."

The show's producers decided to remove Ray J from the house, and – according to the contestant – when the wind hit his tooth on the way out, he "blacked out".

"I end up in the hospital 45 minutes, they get me some nutrition and I eat some McDonalds and I'm cool, I'm literally fine, I'm ready to go back in the house and they won't let me back in," he said.

"I'm really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well.”

Ray J also claimed he was going to drive himself to the dentist and then return to the house in Elstree Studios and "try and get back in".

Asked if he would sue if he didn't receive his reported £1m (£800,000) fee for appearing on the show, he said: "I never like to do that because I'm a producer and I like to be on the same page with everybody, but this is just not fair.

"And if I have to take those precautions, I will. I don't even care about my tooth. Put me back in the house and let me work."

Celebrity Big Brother confirmed on Twitter that Ray J had left the show and would not be returning to the house.