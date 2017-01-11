Did you spot the massive twist in the last episode of Sherlock? If so, you probably think you’ve got just the super-sleuth skills to outsmart Baker Street’s finest detective. And now you’ve got a chance to prove it with this social media mystery.

Last night Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss took to BBC1's Twitter page, in character as Holmes himself, to challenge the deductive prowess of fans in a #SherlockLive case.

This is a chance to test your powers of deduction against mine. Entertain me! SH #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

First up, (a very grumpy) Sherlock gave away a few clues…

Can you work out who killed Daniel Collard? Probably not, but you might as well try. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/AjTh6duAuU — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

My next tweet contains the initial notes on the case. First one to tell me the victim’s name gets my attention! #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Also, who or what is Fatboy and why is he in a boot? #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/gl0YeLPVcS — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

So, a man died. Here are extracts from Lestrade’s interviews with his employees. Could he have been having an affair? #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/t1OLTcEDUw — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Do you think Daniel Collard was having an affair? #SherlockLive



T&C's: https://t.co/MKtjrtfATB. — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

And then some more…

I’ve narrowed down the suspects for you otherwise we’ll be here all year. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/AuJGeipshu — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

So, come on, amuse me, who do you think did it? #SherlockLive



T&C's: https://t.co/MKtjrtfATB. — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

That photo was taken by a reporter who took a number of photos that night. I’ll even circle the evidence! Now can you see it?! #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/ufWGdGHFFz — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

So yes, in an unsurprising twist, Daniel was having an affair with one of his waitresses, Michaela. She was interviewed again. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/oSFxgDbhlT — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

CCTV confirms Michaela is telling the truth. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/Sk5lm37E0y — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Then yet MORE clues…

There's a lot of mental activity going on. Shame it's all mine. #SherlockLive https://t.co/hZGvSvHs0D — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Mrs Hudson asked me to tweet ANOTHER clue as she’s confused by everything. Ridiculous. Click on this if you REALLY need to. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/24ZrZDpUjW — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Here are Daniel Collard’s final tweets again for those of you with the deductive powers of a mouse. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/uz3DdbksKs — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

I’ve confirmed the tweets were sent from Daniel’s IP address at home on Christmas Day. But Sophie is wearing her wedding ring… #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

So the photo wasn’t taken that day! The tweets were faked, but by who? #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Well done (some of you). Yes, Michaela was at the restaurant on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. She’s not the killer. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/lC0Ph7cr2p — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

And no, before you say, it wasn’t the dog…

@aqueerappeared THE DOG DID NOTHING - HOW MANY MORE TIMES? #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Sherlock then wanted a guess from fans…

Bored of reading your nonsense now. Tweet a video or pic of you telling me who the killer was. #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

But a few pointed to an unlikely suspect…

However, the identity of the killer was soon revealed…

So do you want to know if you were right? This is what happened…. #SherlockLive pic.twitter.com/C7fHa7zasW — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Well done to those who got it right… in the end. Delete your accounts those who didn’t. I’m going. You’re boring me now. #SherlockLive — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017

Did you get it? Or did you end up looking less Holmes and more Lestrade? Let us know in the comments below.