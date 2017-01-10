With all the chatter of the recent awards merging into three syllables “La La Land”, there are some Golden Globes moments you may have missed – top of the list being this downright brilliant skit from Kristen Wiig and Steve Carrell.

The co-stars of Despicable Me went on stage to present the award for Best Animated Feature, with the two recounting their favourite memories of an animated film. And it quickly got dark. Very dark.

Fortunately, it’s also dead-pan comedy gold, as you can see below...

Oh, in case you were wondering, the award went to Zootopia, one of the few categories La La Land didn’t win.