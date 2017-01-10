33-year-old Angela Scanlon will be co-presenting The One Show on Thursday and Friday each week while Alex Jones is on maternity leave. On Monday and Tuesday Michelle Ackerely will be co-hosting the show with regular presenter Matt Baker.

Scanlon began her career in Ireland as a journalist and has written for a wide range of influential publications including Tatler, Grazia and The Sunday Times Style Magazine. She's also built up a significant social media following winning her a place in the 2012 Irish Times' list of '10 Instagrammers you need to Follow'.

Facebook memories can be a right smug bitch... throwback to this time last year, mega freckled after a week sleeping on the beach in Mexico 🌴 A photo posted by Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:33am PST

She moved into a television career in 2014 when she fronted her first major documentary, Oi Ginger, which aired on RTE in Ireland and won her attention across social media. Her follow-up series, Angela Scanlon: Full Frontal saw her tackle a diverse range of issues including extreme makeovers and the use of Tinder.

Her star rose further when Angela Scanlon’s Close Encounters aired on BBC and RTE and she entered the world of WWE professional wrestling as well as interviewing Dawn O'Porter and the formidable subject of Katie Hopkins.

She became better known to BBC viewers in 2015 when she fronted the digital companion show to The Voice, T in the Park coverage and BAFTA red carpet coverage. However, it was as co-host of the BBC's reboot of Robot Wars alongside Dara O’Briain that Angela got her biggest break yet on British TV.

Scanlon also hosts a Virgin Radio show with Russell Kane and is working on new documentary projects with BBC Three.

She said of her gig on The One Show: "I'm over the moon to get the chance to present one of my favourite shows on TV and I'm thrilled to be looking after Alex's spot on the green sofa while she is away. I have always been a massive fan of The One Show and love being part of that wonderful family so I really can't wait to get started."

