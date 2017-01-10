Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Spencer Pratt

Age: 33

Twitter: @spencerpratt Instagram: @spencerpratt

Famous for: Appearing in reality TV show The Hills and marrying Heidi Montag

Bio: Spencer Pratt first tried to break into the world of celebrity on a short-lived reality TV show called The Princes of Malibu, before he found his feet on MTV hit The Hills.

That's where he met and wooed wife Heidi Montag. In the past the pair have been engaged, broken up, married, married again and filed for divorce before changing their minds and getting back together - and their turbulent relationship brought a bit of drama to the CBB house back in 2013.

The duo were famously hated by their fellow contestants before the show even began but viewers loved them and even voted them all the way to the final where they were beaten only by house rival Rylan Clark.

Since leaving The Hills, Spencer hasn't shied away from reality TV. He also appeared alongside Heidi in the US version of I'm A Celebrity - but just four days in the jungle turned Spencer into, well, a bit of a prat (see clip below).

In recent years Pratt has been arrested and jailed for attempting to board an aircraft with hunting weapons and penned How To Be Famous: Our Guide to Looking the Part, Playing the Press and Becoming a Tabloid Fixture with wife and fellow tabloid darling Heidi. He filed for bankruptcy just before their stint on CBB in 2013, so there were no prizes for why he and his Mrs decided to stage their reality TV comeback at the time....

After CBB the pair went on to star in their own Channel 5 documentary before popping up on We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp to work out their differences about having children.

