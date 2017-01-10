Here’s solace for anyone who’s unintentionally created an awkward moment in public, i.e. you and everyone you know: it can happen to Tom Hiddleston too.

While collecting his award for TV’s Best Actor at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Hiddy accidently caused himself a hide-your-head-under-the-duvet memory with his acceptance speech.

The actor told an anecdote from when he worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund, recalling the time he’d met doctors in war-torn Sudan who’d binged watched The Night Manager during a bomb shelling.

Hiddleston said “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people… who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud”.

But despite his good intentions, many thought Hiddleston’s “self-righteous” comments trivialised the crisis.

That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment. #GoldenGlobes — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 9, 2017

And now Hiddleston himself has apologised for the “inelegantly expressed” speech, saying the words “came out wrong” due to nerves.

Yes, even someone who talks on camera for a living can get tongue-tied under pressure. Turns out Hiddleston is human after all.