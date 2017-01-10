Did something go wrong at the doll factory? Did a Justin Bieber and an Emma Watson mould get mixed up by mistake? These are the questions Beauty and the Beast fans have been asking after the movie's singing Belle doll was released – with minimal resemblance to the film's star.
In fact, the Disney doll seems to many to look more like a certain Canadian pop star than Emma herself.
What doll-maker could come up with something like this?
Watson has yet to comment, although many fans are outraged on her behalf.
However, perhaps Emma would see the funny side – just like many of her fans.
Beauty and the Beast will be released on 17th March 2017