Did something go wrong at the doll factory? Did a Justin Bieber and an Emma Watson mould get mixed up by mistake? These are the questions Beauty and the Beast fans have been asking after the movie's singing Belle doll was released – with minimal resemblance to the film's star.

In fact, the Disney doll seems to many to look more like a certain Canadian pop star than Emma herself.

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress & a wig arrives instead pic.twitter.com/PUQUBXyufT — rebekka (@dolanschistad) January 7, 2017

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0 — maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017

What doll-maker could come up with something like this?

Did the artist from Lionel Richie's Hello video make the Emma Watson Belle doll? pic.twitter.com/9nNSxVeY8t — Gary C (@oohgaryc) January 8, 2017

Who made this Emma Watson toy? Did they only have a picture of Justin Bieber to work from? I mean it's 100% Justin Bieber going to his prom pic.twitter.com/6zmy55s8LB — TAYLØR (@TaylorAmesMusic) January 9, 2017

Watson has yet to comment, although many fans are outraged on her behalf.

Imagine the blow to her self esteem Emma Watson got when she saw her Belle doll. I'd be absolutely triggered. — Laura_ (@LauraHackett95) January 9, 2017

That Belle doll is beyond cringe-worthy. Poor Emma Watson is gorgeous and got that to represent her — Princess Amanda ✨ (@SoThisIsAmanda) January 8, 2017

The new beauty and the beast belle doll is terrifying! If I was Emma Watson I would sue 😂🥀 — eithan (@eithan_pimm) January 10, 2017

However, perhaps Emma would see the funny side – just like many of her fans.

I CANT STOP LAUGHING THIS IS SO TRAGIC pic.twitter.com/g0JZd9KUl0 — sara (@diagonallcys) January 7, 2017

Beauty and the Beast will be released on 17th March 2017