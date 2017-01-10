The Bourne Ultimatum ★★★★★

9.00-11.15pm ITV2

This is the third – and perhaps the best – in the series based on Robert Ludlum’s novels. Matt Damon reprises his role as the American agent suffering from amnesia, specifically an inability to remember who he is. Will he and we now learn the truth? Well, before we get an answer to that question there’s a hectic rollercoaster of a ride in store, as Bourne travels from Turin to London, Madrid and New York while people around him are getting killed. Not least of Bourne’s problems is that he doesn’t know who to trust, not even those apparently on his side such as David Strathairn and Joan Allen, deputy directors of the CIA. As the murky and nefarious plot unfolds numerous people seem to want Bourne dead. This episode, directed with much vim and brio by Paul Greengrass, was originally intended to be the last but was so successful that the franchise has continued with The Bourne Legacy and last year’s Jason Bourne.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





