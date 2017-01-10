Is Aaron in trouble with the law again in next week's Emmerdale? It certainly looks that way from these brand-new pictures that show him being targeted by the police.

The cliffhanger moment comes after Aaron once again lets his jealousy once again get the better of him after he catches Robert enjoying a drink with Rebecca.

Needing a target on which to vent his anger, Aaron finds one in the unfortunate Kasim, who he later spots having a bitter bust-up with Finn.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 19 January will see a fracas break out between Finn and Kasim - and Aaron getting involved in the drama.

After beating Kasim up, Aaron will soon have to face searching questions at the hands of the police when they come calling at the climax of a double bill of episodes. Will Aaron be able to explain his actions? Or is he to face arrest?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

