EastEnders fans who've voiced their concerns about Charlie Cotton not being told about Ronnie's death will get the answers they've been looking for next week.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 16 January will see Dot and Glenda discussing Jack's difficulties in getting through to the kids following the deaths of the Mitchell sisters.

But things become tense when Charlie's name comes up in conversation and Dot suggests that it might be best were Matthew to go and live with him.

With Glenda insisting that Dot doesn't say anything to Charlie, Dot finds herself in an uncomfortable position. Later on, Jack opens up to Dot and Glenda and admits he’s struggling to hold it together, leaving both women concerned.

So will Dot go with her gut instinct and contact Matthew's biological father?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

