Sharon has finally discovered that her husband Phil is actually the father of Denise's baby. Tonight's episode of EastEnders saw Shirley confront Denise about the paternity of her unborn child in the lavatories of the Queen Vic. But neither realised that Sharon was listening in from a nearby cubicle.

Strangely, neither Denise nor Shirley sought to question the fact that the toilet in question had remained engaged for an extended period of time, so caught up were they in their showdown.

For those who didn't see the argument, Shirley had grown increasingly convinced that Denise had been affair with her ex-lover Buster. But, as viewers know, Denise's baby was conceived during a drunken one-night stand with Phil. In fact, so wasted was Phil that not even he remembers the encounter.

But now that Sharon has overheard discovered the truth, it can only be a matter of time before word reaches Phil's ears. But will he learn all before Denise gives her baby up for adoption following its birth?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.