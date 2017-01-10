EastEnders actor Scott Maslen has revealed that Glenda's actions are to shock Jack in upcoming episodes of the BBC1 soap.

Speaking about the tense relationship between the two characters, Maslen said: "At first, things between them were extremely fraught for obvious reasons. But they have been trying to support each other, especially with the children.

"However, just when Jack thinks he can rely on Glenda, she does manage to throw a spanner in the works, which leaves him reeling."

Next week's drama will see Jack readying himself for Ronnie and Roxy's funeral, only to admit that he's struggling to hold things together.

With Jack finding it tough to get through to Ricky and Amy, the possibility of them not attending the service is raised. But Jack is adamant that the kids should be there:

"Jack is really struggling," admitted Maslen. "He's desperate to protect the children, but he's finding that hard as they're struggling to come to terms with the fact that Ronnie and Roxy are no longer there and having to explain that to them is extremely painful for all of them. It's going to take Jack and the children a long time to come to terms with what's happened."

But as the day of the funeral dawns, it seems that there's a possibility of Jack himself being unable to summon up the strength to go: "It's going to be extremely tough for him," added the actor. "Whether he'll be able to get to the funeral is the test."

