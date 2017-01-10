Babe Smith will run the risk of getting turfed out of the Queen Vic in next week's EastEnders after once again getting on the wrong side of landlord Mick Carter.

Viewers have already seen Babe raise Mick's hackles after serving pigeon pie to the pub regulars on Twelfth Night - using birds she'd caught on the roof of the Vic. Now, Babe is also, of course, secretly serving alcohol before hours.

But it's her actions on Tuesday 17 January that bring things to a head when - during preparations for a Scottish-themed night - Babe tries to sabotage business at the cafe.

However, Tina quickly clocks on that all is not well, all of which leads to she and Kathy confronting Babe, who admits to what she's done.

Struggling to keep his composure, Mick tells Babe that if she messes up one more time, she's out. So will this be the catalyst for Babe's exit from Walford?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

