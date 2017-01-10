A grief-stricken Steve McDonald will open up to Peter Barlow in next week's Coronation Street - but has he chosen the right confidante?

Upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will see Steve and Michelle lose the baby they've been expecting and Corrie fans can expect the repercussions of the tragedy to play out for a good while yet.

Steve is also, of course, the father of Leanne's unborn child and Nick will be seen wondering whether Michelle's miscarriage was down to something genetic.

But Nick chooses the wrong time to raise the issue with Steve, who wastes no time in punching him.

In the wake of the showdown, Steve ends up breaking down and confessing to buddy Peter that Leanne is pregnant with his baby and that he blames himself for Michelle's ordeal as it's payback for his terrible behaviour.

Will Peter be able to offer any words of comfort? And will he share the information with anyone else?

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.