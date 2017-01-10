Sherlock series four episode 2 pulled viewers in all sorts of directions before delivering one of the biggest twists of the series.
It's safe to say people were pretty satisfied with their Sunday night viewing.
Yes, you read that right, "500 years of television". It was that good, and if you don't understand, I'm afraid there's nothing that can be done.
What made episode two particularly impressive was how well the drama concealed its biggest secret.
Sherlock fans rarely miss a hint, but even they had to admit they were wrongfooted by the drama's revelations.
Not that we minded being wrong for a change...
However, surely Sherlock himself should have known what was going on? After all, he'd correctly predicted John Watson's movements weeks in advance...
A question to ponder ahead of next week. In the meantime, what was your favourite line from the episode?
There were plenty to choose from.
And remember, British viewers only have eyes for the most important details.
Speaking of Mrs Hudson...
With only one episode to go in the current run, maybe it's time to take this spin-off idea seriously?
Sherlock series 4 episode 2 reviewed