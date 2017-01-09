Among the many questions we’re assuming fans will have after watching the first episode or two of new Doctor Who spin-off Class, one stands tall above all else – what on Earth (or Rhodia) is the name of the series theme song, and who sings it?

You see, in a break with tradition Class is the first Whoniverse show to use an existing song for its opening credits, after fellow spin-offs Torchwood, The Sarah-Jane Adventures and K-9 and Company used original compositions for their own theme music.

But rather than go down this route, Class has used British singer Alex Clare’s song Up All Night, which was released in 2010 and you can listen to below. Recognise it?

Notably, this is also the first Whoniverse show theme to actually have lyrics (“ooo-waaaooo” and the repeated yells of "K-9!" during K-9 and company's theme don't count), and if you were wondering whether said lyrics might closely relate to the narrative of a show all about cool young people keeping secrets and doing dangerous things after hours, well, you may just be right. Just check out the chorus.

We go on and on and on and on and on Never knowing where, never knowing where We gonna, we gonna, we gonna end up in the morning.

Don’t know about you, but we feel younger and trendier just listening to this. Move over, electronic synth – the sound of sci-fi is a-changin’.

Episodes 1 & 2 of Class are available to watch on BBC3 online now, with future episodes released every Saturday