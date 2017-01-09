Tom Jones ­– the man who sung with Sinatra and isn’t shy about telling you about it – ­hasn’t won The Voice since series one. And Leanne Mitchell, the first ever champ, has now been dropped by her label after her album only reached 134 in the charts.

However, Jones thinks he can create a superstar in the new ITV series – and says he’s got the acts to prove it.

Here are the acts hoping the 76-year-old is right…

Into the Ark

Names: Taylor Jones and Dane Lloyd

Ages: Taylor is 20 and Dane is 25

From: South Wales

Blind audition song: Sing ‘Burning Love’ by Elvis Presley

The welsh indie duo of Into the Ark (duo, Noah’s ark – get it?) impressed the judges with their unique cover of the Elvis classic. Gavin, Tom and Jennifer turned their chairs, but after a lot of conferring between the two, Into the Ark joined fellow Welshman Tom Jones.