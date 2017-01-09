Before Matt Ryan was slick and suave American journalist Joe O'Hara in The Halcyon, he was exorcist and occult detective John Constantine - and now the DC Comics character will be making a comeback.

The superhero series was sadly cancelled after poor ratings on NBC, but now the CW will be reviving Constantine as an animated series on its digital network.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Ryan posted: "This should be fun."

Constantine is based on the DC Hellblazer comic and aired in the US until it was canned in 2015. But Ryan has remained loyal to the character, guest-starring on an episode of Arrow and voicing the character in the Justice League Dark movie.

His dedication has been rewarded with Constantine's return - though it is not yet clear who else from the live-action original will be crossing over into the animation.

