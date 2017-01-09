When Netflix set about making The Crown, the original plan was to build most of the sets in studio. However, the team soon realised they were never going to be able to build the extraordinary world the Queen inhabits from scratch.

Instead the cast and crew decamped to some of England's most opulent stately homes and churches. “Everywhere you look, every detail, I don’t think we would have ever really got that,” explains executive producer Suzanne Mackie.

“What’s wonderful is when you have that incredible scale, beauty and grandeur, as well as something that’s quite intimidating, then you put one of our characters, on their own perhaps, in that vast state room, and suddenly that image can speak volumes for what we’re trying to say.”

Here are eight of the key locations, ranging from a Cambridgeshire cathedral to a clifftop castle in Aberdeenshire.

1. Lancaster House

Even Netflix can't buy its way into Buckingham Palace, so many of those scenes were filmed in Lancaster House instead. This lavishly decorated townhouse is just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace on Pall Mall.

Built in the 1820s, it was originally known as York House because it was commissioned by the "Grand Old" Duke of York. Throughout the 19th century, it was at the centre of political and high society. Apparently Queen Victoria once remarked enviously to her close friend the Duchess of Sunderland, when she lived there: "My dear, I come from my house to your palace."

Nowadays it's managed by the Government and mostly used for conferences and government hospitality. It's not usually open to the public, but you can book a place on a guided tour.

For more information: gov.uk/government/history/lancaster-house

2. Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral stands in for Westminster Abbey. It's the backdrop to the Queen's wedding, Coronation and the big argument where Philip says: "Are you my Queen or my wife?" And doesn’t want to kneel before Elizabeth. For the Coronation scenes, they filled the cathedral with hundreds of extras, representing the various factions of the military, the Commonwealth, and other international dignitaries and royalty.

This vast cathedral in the small city of Ely in Cambridgeshire dates back to the 7th century, when the daughter of the King of East Anglia, Etheldreda, built a monastery here. After dying of the plague, she was made a saint and medieval pilgrims flocked to her shrine. Work on the present cathedral began after the Norman conquest in 1066, when the first Norman Abbot decided to rebuild the abbey on a much grander scale.

Throughout December, there are daily tours and visitors can also climb the Octagon Tower, which is 170ft-high and crowned by the Cathedral's famous wood, lead and glass Lantern Tower, which is a masterpiece of medieval engineering.

For more information: elycathedral.org

3. Eltham Palace

This stylish Art Deco house in South London was used for several scenes in episode eight – as the Queen's quarters of the Royal Yacht Britannia, Bermuda Government House, the HMSS Queen Mary. They also filmed in the Swedish-designed, glass-domed entrance hall (pictured below): it's where the Queen meets fashion designer Norman Hartnell in his studio.

Eltham Palace's moat and (aptly named) great hall date back to medieval times, but the rest of the house was built in the 1930s. At the time the design was cutting-edge: there's even a vacuum cleaner hidden in the walls. There's also a gold bathroom lined with gold mosaic and onyx, with gold-plated bath taps and a statue of the goddess Psyche. Nowadays, it's managed by English Heritage.

It was used for the yacht because the first floor looks like cabins in luxury cruise liners would have in the 30s and 40s – with built-in, curved furniture and smooth veneered surfaces.

For more information: english-heritage.org.uk

4. Greenwich Naval College

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich in southeast London was used for Buckingham Palace courtyard, which we see a lot of: the many comings and goings of Churchill, Elizabeth visiting her parents when she and Philip lived at Clarence House, members of the family visiting the Queen.

It began life as Greenwich Palace, one of the main royal palaces throughout the Tudor period. Henry VIII, Mary I and Elizabeth I were all born here, Henry's second wife Anne Boleyn was arrested here, and Shakespeare performed here. The classical buildings visitors see today were originally the Royal Hospital for Seamen, which was built in the 17th century to house retired veterans of the British Navy. From 1873 until 1997, it became the Royal Naval College.

The Old Royal Naval College is free to visit and open daily. For more information: ornc.org

