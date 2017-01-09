David Walliams and Rochelle Humes are heading "over the hills and far away" to join the cast of the Teletubbies in Teletubbieland.

Actor and comedian Walliams said the job offer was "too good a thing to turn down", while singer and TV presenter Humes called it a "no-brainer".

The existing cast of the CBeebies series includes Jim Broadbent, Fearne Cotton and Jane Horrocks, who all lend their voices to the "Voice Trumpets". Walliams and Humes' scenes will air in spring 2017.

This year will mark 20 years since the original series first appeared on British television, with special changes announced including a new signature song for the Tiddlytubbies (Mi-Mi, Daa Daa, Baa, Ping, RuRu, Nin, Duggle Dee and Umby Pumby).

Walliams said: “It’s really thrilling to be asked to take part in Teletubbies, it’s such an iconic show and it’s watched all around the world by millions and millions of children, it was just too good a thing to turn down.”

Humes, 27, recalled watching the children's TV series when she was just a kid herself.

She said: “I’ve always been such a big fan of the Teletubbies. My sister and I used to watch it together when we were younger and as I now have a little girl, it was a real ‘no-brainer' to be part of it. I jumped at the chance to be involved.”

Sixty more episodes of the show are being created by UK production company Darrall Macqueen, bringing the total to 120 episodes across the two series.