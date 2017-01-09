Mark Hamill has come up with a genius concept: reading out president-elect Trump's tweets in the voice of the Joker.

Star Wars actor Hamill has voiced the Joker many times, but he's never sounded quite so eerily evil as when reading out former Apprentice host Trump's 140-character missives.

In the first of what could be a long, long series, he shared the Joker's version of Trump's New Year's Eve message: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

It all started when writer and director Matt Oswalt responded to Trump's NYE message with a joke: "this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham." And then he had a stroke of genius:

BILLION DOLLAR IDEA: an App that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back in @HamillHimself Joker voice. You're welcome. — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 7, 2017

There's no app quite yet, but Hamill obliged with an example of what that could sound like.

If this is number one, he had better get cracking: there are 34,300 to get through, and Trump shows no sign of stopping.

In fact if Hamill carries on taking the mickey, he may even get his own tweet from Donald J Trump declaring that he is the "most over-rated actor in Hollywood" alongside Meryl Streep. That's not bad company to be in.