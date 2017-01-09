Johnny English Reborn ★★★

Films aren’t just based on novels and stage plays any more, but theme park rides, plastic toys, New Yorker articles and sitcoms. This one has its origins in a series of credit card adverts from the 1990s, which first introduced Rowan Atkinson’s hapless spy, then known as Richard Latham. In the hit 2003 movie he became Johnny English, and this belated sequel featured more of the same Bond-spoofing, face-pulling slapstick lampoonery – and was just as successful. The story is based around an assassination attempt on a visiting Chinese premier in London, which English is charged by new boss Gillian Anderson to foil. (Dominic West, Rosamund Pike and Richard Schiff further ennoble the cast.) With nods to everything from Batman to The Great Dictator, it’s enjoyably silly and, with the actual Bond franchise having gone all “humourless” on us (according to John Cleese), it’s actually quite a tonic.

