We finally get to see Emma Watson singing in a new Beauty and the Beast trailer released during the Golden Globe Awards.

The 30-second clip intersperses images of Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, and Luke Evans as Gaston to the soundtrack of the song 'Belle'.

The tender track is arguably the most famous one from Beauty and the Beast. Watson does it justice with a passionate delivery, belted out atop a grassy hill speckled with flowers.

The trailer charts the blossoming romance between Belle and the Beast. They share stolen glances and romantic dances, while Lumière the candelabra (voiced by Ewan McGregor) and Cogsworth the clock (voiced by Ian McKellan) wonder aloud, “What if she is the one?”

Lyrics include “I want adventure in the great wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell.” Although Belle might be dreaming of adventure, we’re anticipating the film, wanting it more than we can tell.

We’re also looking forward to the new songs created specifically for the live action adaptation and hearing the full version of Watson’s 'Belle.'

Beauty and the Beast is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17 March