The true facts of the Mitchell sisters' New Year's Day demise have been revealed in a new EastEnders clip.

This evening's episode of the BBC1 soap will see Jack receive the coroner's report and discover Roxy died from a heart attack and that Ronnie had drowned after diving in to save her. But you can see the shock moment right here first.

After learning what has happened, Jack wastes no time in tearing into Glenda, pointing out that Roxy's dependency on cocaine must have caused her cardiac arrest.

"You know why people have heart attacks in their 30s. This is years and years of her shoving white powder up her nose. This is what coke does," he rails.

In the face of Glenda's tears, Jack then goes on to hold Roxy responsible for his kids being left in a state of grief.

Upcoming episodes of EastEnders will next see Jack preparing for the funeral of Ronnie and Roxy and admitting that he's struggling to hold it together.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 20 January will see emotions run high once again as Walford prepares to give Ronnie and Roxy their send-off.

As certain people wrestle with keeping their true feelings to themselves, will the sisters get the farewell they deserve? And how will Jack react to a bombshell from Glenda?

Watch the clip from tonight's episode below

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.