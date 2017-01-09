The Golden Globes don't usually pay tribute to actors who have passed away in the past year, but following the deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, the awards ceremony organisers honoured the pair's most famous movie roles.

The actresses were buried together last week at a private service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, following their deaths just one day apart.

The #GoldenGlobes pays tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds https://t.co/GBSxVwtW60 pic.twitter.com/Kj2ub1Xez3 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

The tribute included footage from Debbie Reynolds' breakout film Singin' In The Rain, while Carrie Fisher was shown as Princess Leia in Star Wars. Other clips came from When Harry Met Sally, 30 Rock, The Singing Nun and The Blues Brothers.

This was mingled together with home video footage and shots of the two Hollywood legends on stage together.

Debbie's son and Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, was touched by the tribute.

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, who starred in Fisher's semi-autobiographical 1990 film Postcards From the Edge, also took a moment to honour the late actress.

Collecting the Cecil B DeMille award, she ended with a quote from the late actress: "Take your broken heart, make it into art," adding, "Thank you, my friend."