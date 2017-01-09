The British ruled the world of television at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, with BBC spy series The Night Manager and Netflix royal drama The Crown dominating the TV drama categories.

The Night Manager was the biggest winner in the TV category, with three of its stars - Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie - winning acting prizes.

Best TV drama went to The Crown (beating Stranger Things and Game of Thrones), while Claire Foy was named best TV drama actress for her portrayal of young Queen Elizabeth II.

The awards, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best TV and film from the past year.

Hiddleston won best performance by an actor in a mini-series or TV movie for his part as a hotel manager recruited by the British government to take on an arms dealer in the six-part John Le Carré adaptation.

Laurie, who played the arms dealer in The Night Manager, won best supporting actor in a mini-series or TV movie - and used it as a chance to poke fun at US president-elect Donald Trump.

"Thank you to the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] for this amazing honour," he said. "I suppose made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes."

He quipped: "I don't mean to be gloomy. It's just that it has 'Hollywood', 'foreign' and 'press' in the title. To some Republicans even the word ‘association’ is slightly sketchy.

“I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere.”

Foy paid tribute to the Queen herself as she accepted her gong, saying: “I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some extraordinary women; one is Queen Elizabeth II.

"She has been at the centre of the world for the past 63 years and I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it if you ask me."

In the film category, there was another victory for a British actor as Aaron Taylor Johnson was the surprise winner of best supporting actor in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals.

However, everyone else was sidelined by the unstoppable force of La La Land, which bagged a grand total of seven awards - the most ever won by a movie at the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2017: full list of winners

Television

Best series, drama: The Crown, Netflix

Best series, comedy or musical: Atlanta, FX

Best television movie or mini-series: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Actress, drama: Claire Foy, The Crown

Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Movies

Best picture, drama: Moonlight

Best picture, comedy or musical: La La Land

Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, La La Land

Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Animated film: Zootopia

Foreign language film: Elle (France)

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Original song: City of Stars, La La Land