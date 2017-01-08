Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Heidi Montag

Age: 30

Twitter: @heidimontag Instagram: @heidipratt

Famous for: Appearing in reality TV show The Hills, being married to Spencer Pratt and becoming almost unrecognisable after having 10 plastic surgeries in one day...

Bio: Heidi Montag is no stranger to reality TV, having found fame is a cast member of The Hills. Much to the disapproval of her family and fellow cast members, she started dating her husband and fellow CBB contestant Spencer Pratt on the show, and the shameless duo have courted the press ever since.

After leaving The Hills, Heidi threw herself into a self-funded and fairly unsuccessful music career, which mainly saw her miming and writhing around in a bikini (see video below) before she decided to ditch the singing and just pose for Maxim and Playboy instead.

Her next career move was her own fashion range, Heidiwood, which lasted for just one year, before she returned to her reality TV roots with a stint in I'm A Celebrity and Famous Food.

It seems there is little the blonde wouldn't do to get some tabloid attention. It is generally thought her almost-divorce from hubby Spencer was merely an attempt to get her career back on track, while some could argue the extensive plastic surgery she had back in 2010 (TEN procedures in one day) was simply a massive cry for attention...

See Heidi discussing her extensive surgery:

And her attempt at a music career. Incidentally, this music video was directed by her husband Spencer Pratt...

The duo were famously hated by their fellow contestants before the show even began but viewers loved them and even voted them all the way to the final where they were beaten only by house rival Rylan Clark.

After CBB the pair went on to star in their own Channel 5 documentary before popping up on We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp to work out their differences about having children.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates