Tottenham Hotspur face Championship side Aston Villa in the FA Cup 3rd round this Sunday, live on BBC1.

Spurs are coming off the back of an excellent win against Premier League leaders Chelsea, but Villa have stabilised somewhat under the leadership of new manager Steve Bruce.

Find out where to watch the FA Cup fixture live on TV below.

What time is Spurs v Aston Villa live on TV?

BBC1 have live coverage of the game from 3.35pm.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 4pm.

FA Cup 3rd round on TV: every live televised game on BBC and BT Sport