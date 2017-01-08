A week after the thrills, spills and shocks of Sherlock series 4's first episode, the super-sleuth is back again with another mystery – the adventure of The Lying Detective.

Here's all you need to know about the return of Sherlock Holmes...

What time and date is Sherlock series 4 episode 2 on?

The next episode kicks off on Sunday 8th January at 9.00pm, half an hour later than the previous episode.

Who’s starring in it? (Meet the full cast here)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes. Of course. Martin Freeman as John Watson. Mark Gatiss as Mycroft, defo. Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson, almost certainly. And this week we're supposed to see the debut of Toby Jones' nefarious new villain Culverton Smith.

But after that it all gets a bit vague, with some characters (including the mysterious "E" introduced last week) not fully revealed or explained to us yet.

What's The Lying Detective about?

The opening episode is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes story The Dying Detective, in which Holmes fakes his own poisoning in order to ensnare a devious foe called Culverton Smith.

Here's the official synopsis...

“In episode two of this new series, written by Steven Moffat, Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career: the powerful and seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith - a man with a very dark secret indeed.”

What else is going to happen?

We can assume that this week's episode will see the reconciliation of Sherlock and John after their estrangement last week, and will continue to see Sherlock on the trail of his arch-nemesis Moriarty – even if he is dead…

At the end of the last series, Sherlock resurfaced from a drug-induced reverie proclaiming "Moriarty is dead. More importantly, I know exactly what he's going to do next…"

So it seems Sherlock has used the case of The Abominable Bride – in which the culprits turn out to be a group of women banding together to carry out the work of a fallen comrade – to help him understand Moriarty’s apparent return from the dead, as also explained in last week's episode. It's therefore possible we'll be meeting more of Moriarty’s associates, even if we won’t see Andrew Scott’s villain in person again.

Although with Sherlock, anything is possible…

Sherlock series 4: The Lying Detective is on Sunday 8th January at 9.00pm on BBC1