League Two side Plymouth travel to Liverpool hoping to pull off an FA Cup 3rd round giant killing at Anfield.

It's the start of a hectic period for the Premier League side, with three matches in seven days scheduled. Find out how to watch the match live on TV this Sunday 8 January 2017.

What time is Liverpool v Plymouth live on TV?

Watch the two sides in the FA Cup live on BT Sport 2 from 1pm.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 1.30pm.