What time is Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle on TV? Watch the FA Cup 3rd round match live on BT Sport this Sunday 8 January ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Sunday 8 January 2017 at 8:31AM League Two side Plymouth travel to Liverpool hoping to pull off an FA Cup 3rd round giant killing at Anfield. It's the start of a hectic period for the Premier League side, with three matches in seven days scheduled. Find out how to watch the match live on TV this Sunday 8 January 2017. What time is Liverpool v Plymouth live on TV? Watch the two sides in the FA Cup live on BT Sport 2 from 1pm. What time is kick-off? The match starts at 1.30pm. FA Cup 3rd round on TV: every live televised game on BBC and BT Sport continue reading