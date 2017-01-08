Last night saw the return of The Voice to UK screens on a new channel (ITV) and with two new coaches, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

However, it was Rossdale that ended up attracting the most attention – because an awful lot of viewers hadn’t the foggiest who he was.

Surely I can't be the only person watching the voice with no idea who Gavin Rossdale is?! Who? Haha #thevoiceuk — Jon Baxter (@djjonbaxter) January 7, 2017

That clicking sound is the whole of the U.K. Googling Gavin Rossdale 🤔 #TheVoiceUK — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) January 7, 2017

Who even is this dude that is judging the voice? I've googled him and still don't know who he is.. Gavin who? #thevoiceuk — Gaby. (@GNTx) January 7, 2017

UK viewers trying to figure out who Gavin Rossdale is #thevoiceuk pic.twitter.com/P7b2hynDFH — shane telford. (@MrShaneTelford) January 7, 2017

It will be hella awkward if Gavin ends up with no one on his team because no one actually knows who he is. #TheVoiceUK — Lauren Brook (@laurenkateb_) January 7, 2017

Imagine auditioning for #TheVoiceUK & the only person who turned was Gwen Stefani's ex, he'd ask my name & I'd be asking for his as well 😂 — Tyrone (@Tyrone_Jones_) January 7, 2017

Of course, to those in the know Rossdale is a pretty big music figure, working as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for rock band Bush since the 90s, when they were one of the most commercially successful bands of the decade. He also became well-known for his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani from 2002 until their divorce in 2015.

However, Bush weren’t overly popular in their home country of the UK, earning most of their renown abroad and leaving Rossdale a slightly unknown quantity to Voice viewers. But who knows? If he made a big enough impression last night, maybe all the jokes will be over by next week’s episode.

Surely only people who had really bad taste in music in the 90's will know who gavin rossdale is??? #TheVoiceUk — rochelle (@__Roch__) December 8, 2016

Or, you know, maybe not.

The Voice returns to ITV next Saturday (14th January) at 8.00pm