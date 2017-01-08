EastEnders viewers still reeling from the deaths of Ronnie and Roxy should brace themselves for more heartache in the weeks to come as Albert Square says goodbye to the Mitchell sisters.

In the run-up to the funeral, Jack will be seen opening up to Dot and Glenda and admitting that he’s struggling to hold it together – news that leaves them both concerned. Plus there's the fact that Phil is stubbornly refusing to read a eulogy.

Then – in scenes to be shown on Friday 20 January – emotions are running high once again as Walford prepares to give Ronnie and Roxy their send-off.

As certain people wrestle with keeping their true feelings to themselves, will the sisters get the farewell they deserve? And how will Jack react to a bombshell from Glenda?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.