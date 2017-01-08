Kevin’s garage is to go up in flames in an upcoming episode of Coronation Street – but will the mechanic himself find himself arrested for arson?

We can certainly think of other residents of the Street who might have a bit of a beef with Kevin and want to do harm to his business (step forward Pat Phelan). But it looks as the police will be turning their attention in Kev’s direction following the blaze…

Scenes to be shown on Monday 16 January see Brian spot the garage fire and order everybody to stand clear while he calls the fire brigade. As the conflagration rages, Freddie, Tyrone, Luke and Kevin watch on in anguish.

The next day, though, Kevin is quick to tell Tyrone that he intends to sell the garage once the insurance pays out. Already feeling suspicious, Tyrone’s anxieties grow when the police confirm that there was no sign of forced entry.

As Tyrone confronts Kevin and suggests that he started it himself, will he end up getting banged up for the crime?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

