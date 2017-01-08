The BBC’s new entertainment format Let it Shine (in which Gary Barlow, Martin Kemp, Danii Minogue and Amber Riley searched for singers for a Take That musical) began last night, and within moments it was getting positive reactions online.

LOVE GARY BARLOW!!! Already loving #letitshine that opening number 👌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Warren Alfie Baker (@AlfieBakerstyle) January 7, 2017

But then, some people had a different reaction.

I'm genuinely embarrassed for all involved already and it's only been on for 65 seconds #LetItShine — Natalie (@Pugsnotdrugs82) January 7, 2017

And this split in opinion continued throughout the episode, with viewers disagreeing on how well the judging panel worked, how Gary Barlow seemed and even how well the new format worked (with its long walkway of stars used to represent the judges’ scores).

So to some Gary Barlow was the perfect judge, to others he was the worst kind of old boyfriend.

#GaryBarlow just gets better with age, like a fine wine 👍🏼🍷 #LetitShine — Katty (@BlondeKatty) January 7, 2017

Eurgh Gary Barlow is just like LOVE ME LOVE ME LOVE ME to the UK like a clingy ex. #letitshine pic.twitter.com/TytukoHJrC — Sarah-Elizabeth Daly (@selizabethdaly) January 7, 2017

it's absolutely gutting that Gary Barlow is so tediously dull. — Laura Pearce™ (@Madame_LazPagz) January 7, 2017

Some loved the new judges, some thought they needed more experience.

I'm actually loving this... it's entertainment, which is what it's been presented as!! Great presenters, great panel... I'm in😉 #letitshine — Vicky (@Vicky68wine) January 7, 2017

Why are there no seasoned judges with strong theatrical backgrounds ? #LetItShine #giveworktotheprofessionals — Miles Corbett (@MilesJCorbett) January 7, 2017

And the format in general…got pretty mixed reviews as well.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

WELL DONE ON THE FORMAT!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#LetItShine — David Morgan (@thisisdavid) January 7, 2017

#LetItShine being totally outshone by #thevoiceuk: an illuminated runway no match for the dazzling @iamwill. Easy first weekend win for ITV — Terry Payne (@TerryPayne_) January 7, 2017

Still, by the end a unified consensus had formed about the show’s quality.

Just kidding – people still seemed fairly split down the middle.

#letitshine what a really good show, I'm fed up with talent shows, X Factor's so false now but this show's different. Well done the Barlow — Steve Dexter (@dexter_clearaf) January 7, 2017

Going to watch Let It Shine again next week. Or maybe find a 10 mile long blackboard that I can drag my fingernails down. — Martin Cremin (@MartinCrem) January 7, 2017

Oh well, at least there’s one thing everyone COULD agree on – that West End performer Jason was the hit of the night.

I almost gave up on #LetItShine then I saw Jason. Now, I have it on record series. Oh and I love @DanniiMinogue and @MsAmberPRiley — Carlos Lo (@carlos_lo) January 7, 2017

So it looks like when it comes down to it, we can strip away the debate and agree this entertainment series is all about the power of the voice.

Hey, wait a minute…

Let it Shine continues on BBC1 next Saturday at 7.00pm